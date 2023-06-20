Chandrababu Naidu lambasts Jagan govt for ‘totally destroying’ State in last 4 yrs

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday came down heavily on Jagan Mohan Reddy government for totally destroying the State during the last four years.

Naidu presided over the general body meeting of the party at the State party office in Mangalgiri on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that in his political life, he had never seen such a corrupt and criminal rule.

Stating that the TDP has already exposed the anti-people’s policies of the State government through the ‘Badude Badudu’ programme, Naidu pointed out that the TDP activists are always among the people to solve their problems. He called upon the activists to continue to be with the people.

“As leaders it is our duty to mingle with the people always and try to resolve their problems,” the TDP supremo said at the general body meeting.

Pointing out that the previous TDP government has taken steps for surplus power generation in the State, he lambasted CM Jagan for imposing severe burden on people by increasing power tariff seven times during the last four years.

He said under the current YSRCP regime, corruption is rampant in the Energy department right from installing meters to solar power plants. Naidu asked as to why power was being purchased in the market at Rs 10 per unit.

He said the government was looting people by increasing the registration charges drastically. Regretting that no person in the State can freely express his or her opinion, the TDP supremo said that illegal cases were being foisted on those who were raising their voice. Even women are not an exception as they were being attacked if they question this government, he pointed out.

He flayed the ruling party leaders stating that they were playing with the lives of innocent people by selling ‘J’ brand liquor.

Naidu lambasted the Chief Minister for ‘uttering lies’ on the TIDCO houses built in Gudivada. “I have built houses for the eligible poor and Jagan is simly cheating people in the name of constructing houses on a single cent land,” he said.

Naidu called upon the party activists to take the responsibility to protect the State and instill confidence among the innocent people.

He asked the TDP activists to visit every doorstep to have first hand information on the public issues and submit a report to the party. Depending on their reports the party manifesto will be prepared, he said and felt that the coming seven months are very crucial for the TDP.

Naidu asked the TDP leaders to perform with responsibility. “We all should work for the welfare of the State and for the future generations,” he added.

He said the TDP would implement policies titled ‘Super Six’ for the progress of the State. The TDP meeting focused on campaign and the Bus Yatras to take the recently announced party manifesto ‘Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ (guarantee for the future) to the people.