Toddy tragedy: Police nab culprit

Kakinada: The Rampachodavaram police nabbed the culprit responsible for the death of five tribals, who consumed contaminated toddy in Lododdi village of Rajavommangi in East Agency.

It should be noted here that recently five tribals died after consuming poisoned toddy in Rampa Agency. The deceased were identified as Chedala Sugreevu, Vemu Lova Raju, Potturu Ganga Raju, Busari Sanyasi Rao and K Yesubabu, all from Lododdi village in Rampa Agency.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said that a thorough probe was made into the case and finally caught the culprit. As part of the investigation, police found out that the accused, Vantala Rambabu, developed intimate relationship with the wife of one of the deceased, Potturi Ganga Raju. Rambabu quarrelled with Lova Raju, brother of the deceased. After that, accused Rambabu mixed herbicide in the toddy. After consuming the toddy, four tribals died on the way to hospital. While another person died in Government General Hospital, Kakinada.

SP Ravindranath Babu congratulated ASP Krishnakanth Patel and police personnel for solving the case immediately and nabbing the culprit.