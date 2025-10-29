Live
- Amazon to Cut About 14,000 Corporate Jobs as AI Drives Big Shift
- Textile, shrimp stocks surge following Trump's comments on India-US trade deal
- UPI transactions in India jump 35 pc in H1 2025, touch Rs 143 lakh crore: Report
- Thamma Box Office Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark, Nears Munjya’s Record
- India’s Cold Chain scheme reduces post-harvest losses, boosts farmers’ incomes
- FinX Launches India’s 1st National Mutual Fund Olympiad in Partnership with HSBC , Axis and BFSI Sector Skill Council of India
- PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Oct 30–31, to participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations
- India to Host Mumbai Climate Week in February 2026
- Cloud-seeding activity in Delhi put on hold due to low moisture, says IIT Kanpur
- Mother and son electrocuted, villagers blame power department for negligence
Toll-Free number 1064 to promote corruption-free AP
Nandyal: As part of the state government’s mission to achieve a corruption-free Andhra Pradesh, Dis-trict Collector G Raja Kumari unveiled a wall poster featuring the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s toll-free helpline number 1064 on Tuesday.
The event took place at the Collector’s cham-ber, where Joint Collector Kollabathula Karthik and officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) were also present.
The initiative aims to spread awareness among the public about the availability of the 1064 helpline for reporting any corruption-related in-cidents across the district and the state.
Speaking on the occasion, Collector Raja Kumari emphasized that citizens should play an active role in curbing corruption by promptly re-porting any irregularities they encounter in gov-ernment offices.
She said that ensuring transparency and ac-countability in public administration remains a top priority of the Andhra Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chan-drababu Naidu.
“The government is committed to maintaining efficiency and integrity in all administrative sys-tems. Every official must strive to deliver ser-vices without any trace of corruption,” she re-marked.
The Collector further highlighted that building a corruption-free society requires collective effort from both officials and citizens. “A Corruption-Free Andhra Pradesh is not just the government’s dream—it is the shared re-sponsibility of every individual,” she stated. ACB officers Krishnayya and Prabhakar who attend-ed the event, also urged the public to utilize the 1064 helpline responsibly and cooperate with authorities in exposing corrupt practices, thereby helping establish a clean and transpar-ent governance system in the state.