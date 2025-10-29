Toll-Free number 1064 to promote corruption-free AP

Nandyal: As part of the state government’s mission to achieve a corruption-free Andhra Pradesh, Dis-trict Collector G Raja Kumari unveiled a wall poster featuring the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s toll-free helpline number 1064 on Tuesday.

The event took place at the Collector’s cham-ber, where Joint Collector Kollabathula Karthik and officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) were also present.

The initiative aims to spread awareness among the public about the availability of the 1064 helpline for reporting any corruption-related in-cidents across the district and the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Raja Kumari emphasized that citizens should play an active role in curbing corruption by promptly re-porting any irregularities they encounter in gov-ernment offices.

She said that ensuring transparency and ac-countability in public administration remains a top priority of the Andhra Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chan-drababu Naidu.

“The government is committed to maintaining efficiency and integrity in all administrative sys-tems. Every official must strive to deliver ser-vices without any trace of corruption,” she re-marked.

The Collector further highlighted that building a corruption-free society requires collective effort from both officials and citizens. “A Corruption-Free Andhra Pradesh is not just the government’s dream—it is the shared re-sponsibility of every individual,” she stated. ACB officers Krishnayya and Prabhakar who attend-ed the event, also urged the public to utilize the 1064 helpline responsibly and cooperate with authorities in exposing corrupt practices, thereby helping establish a clean and transpar-ent governance system in the state.