Tollywood actor Ali thanks YS Jagan for giving him advisor post

It is known that film actor Ali has got a key post in Andhra Pradesh government. The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an order appointing Ali as the Media State Government Adviser to Electronics. Ali recently responded to this and thanked the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for appointing him as the Electronic Media Advisor.

"Apart from participating in election campaigns, I have completed all the tasks assigned by the party with commitment and CM Jagan has recognised my services," Ali said.

He said that he will do justice to the responsibilities entrusted to him by the Chief Minister. He said that he considers this post as a gift given by Jagan for his daughter's wedding.

Meanwhile, Ali will continue in this position for two years.