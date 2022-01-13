Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi to meet YS Jagan today to discuss movie ticket prices

Andhra Pradesh: The Tollywood actor and former Rajya Sabha member megastar Chiranjeevi will meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Tadepalli CM camp office on Thursday afternoon. The two will have a courtesy lunch meeting this afternoon and it is likely that a number of issues related to the film industry will be discussed during this meeting. Chiranjeevi's meeting with CM YS Jagan has aroused interest among political and film circles.



It is known that there is a wide range of uproar from the film fraternity over the decrease in movie ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh, which led to the war of words between YSRCP leaders and film actors. The government has brought the GO 35 over the ticket prices and the producers have moved the High Court, which ordered to constitute a committee to decide on prices. Currently, the committee has been on their job holding discussions with the stakeholders.

Recently, the film director Ram Gopal Varma has verbal war with cinematography minister Perni Nani on Twitter, and later the duo has met in Secretariat. However, it remains to be seen whether there could be a consensus on the ticket prices in end the controversy.