Tomato prices sees a drastic fall in Annamayya district due to high yields

Tomato prices in the market have fallen heavily In Annamayya district within a week as the yields in other states have started. At present, the highest price per kg in the market is Rs.15, which has fallen from Rs.36.



It is learned that tomato was cultivated in 14,000 acres in six mandals of the constituency. Earlier, 25 kg tomato was at Rs. 900 to Rs.750 while it was Rs.185 per 15 kg tomato in the market. Meanwhile, At present, the prices of the first grade tomato are Rs.15 per kg, the second at Rs.8 per kg and the third type is Rs.5 per kg.

Tomatoes are being exported to Markapuram, Narasaraopet, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. Presently the yields in the states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are booming. The price of 25 kg tomato in the market is Rs. 300 only.

Due to this, the prices of tomatoes exported from here have fallen and traders are suffering losses. Due to this, exports to other states were stopped. Farmers are worried because the prices of tomatoes in the market are going down suddenly.