Tomatoes price falls drastically to Rs 1 per kg at Pathikonda agri market

Kurnool: Tomato prices at Pathikonda agriculture market might have crashed to bottom low, but the same vegetable is being sold for a high price in the retail market. Pathikonda agriculture market, famous as tomato market, is now grabbing the headlines across the State. Traders from faraway places including neighbouring States would throng the market to purchase tomatoes and transport to various States in the country.

Tomato that was sold at Rs 100 per kg some time ago is now being asked for Rs 1 at the same agriculture market. This made the farmers angry and alleged that the agriculture market officials are hand-in-glove with middlemen. It should be noted here that two days ago, tomato farmers threw their produce on the road, uninterested to sell it for Rs 1 per kg. The angry farmers staged a protest on Pathikonda-Gooty road, demanding the government to provide remunerative price. Else they would be forced to take extreme steps, they added.

Meanwhile, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 40 per kg at retail market. Law student Andela Meena, speaking to The Hans India, said that it is interesting to observe that how the prices vary from agriculture market to retail shops. She said the government officials and middlemen are gaining while farmers and common people are suffering. She demanded the government to take steps to stop middlemen and ensure that farmers get benefits.

An official source has stated that prices are fluctuating for the last one week, but not dipped down to bottom low. High quality tomatoes have been sold at Rs 1,800 per quintal, while low-quality product is being sold at low price.