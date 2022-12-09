Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reacted to the news on social media about the color of the Varahi vehicle prepared for his tour of districts two days ago











2. Cyclone Mandous moving at a speed of 12 kilometers per hour is centered in the Bay of Bengal and there are chances of crossing the coast between Mahabalipuram and Pondicherry in the evening.





3. Against its word of supplying quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs), the State government failed to take action in this regard, making the RBKs nominal. Everyone from the Chief Minister to the MLA promised to provide subsidy seeds for the Rabi season







4. Andhra Pradesh: East Godavari District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that 39.11 lakh working days have been achieved against the target of 37 lakh working days under the employment guarantee scheme in the district and made the district first in the State with 105.71% of the target achieved.





5. TTD is gearing up to perform the celestial Srinivasa Kalyanam at Rama Nagar Stadium in Bengaluru on December 16. In connection with this event, TTD JEO for Education and Health Sada Bhargavi inspected the ongoing arrangements for the same on Thursday.























