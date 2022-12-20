Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. District Superintendent of Police Malika Garg, District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, SSG personnel and other officers carried out Advance Security Liaison in Darsi on Monday, to make sure that foolproof security measures are in place ahead of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour.





2. Collector Krithika Shukla on Monday inspected Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPAT godown near the Collectorate.





3. International archer and Arjuna award winner Vennam Jyothi Surekha reported to NTR District Collector Dr S Dilli Rao at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Monday. Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) G Sai Prasad recently issued an order appointing Jyothi Surekha as the Deputy Collector under sports quota.





4. YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy appealed to the Central government to set up a drone research centre in Visakhapatnam. Speaking on the issue in the House, during zero hour on Monday, the MP said with the increasing demand for drone technology in agriculture, defence and transport sectors, the Centre should take initiative to set up drone research centre in the port city.





5. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 6,400 special bus services for the Sankranti festival season in January 2023. A total of 3,120 buses will be operated before the festival and 3,280 buses will be operated after the festival. RTC managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao addressing media at the RTC Bhavan on Monday said the RTC will collect the normal fares this festival season for the special services.



























