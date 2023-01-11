Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Under the Jagananna Thodu scheme, 3.95 lakh small traders and traditional artisans will be given new loans of Rs. 395 crore through banks at the rate of Rs 10,000 each.





2. In a significant move, TTD has decided to limit the number of SRIVANI break darshan tickets to 1,000 daily, including 750 online and 250 tickets offline.





3. Andhra Pradesh tableau has been selected for the country's Republic Day celebrations. An official statement on this matter was issued on Wednesday.





4. Ravi Shankar Ayyanar says written permission must from police to conduct the meetings, rallies Clarifies there is no word 'ban' in the GO No 1 Explains that public meetings can be conducted in the grounds Permission will be given to parties to hold meetings on roads in 'rare and exceptional' cases





5. TDP politburo member and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday predicted that 1983 scenario will be repeated in 2024 in the state.



























