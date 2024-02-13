Live
Just In
Top priority to law & order, women safety: New SP
Pothannagari Parameswara Reddy took charge as the SP of Prakasam district at the district police office here on Monday.
Ongole: Pothannagari Parameswara Reddy took charge as the SP of Prakasam district at the district police office here on Monday.
Speaking to the media after taking charge, Parameswara Reddy thanked the State government and the DGP for giving him the opportunity to work as the SP of Prakasam district. He announced that maintaining law and order is his top priority, and he won’t compromise on the security of women in the district. He said that he would go through the history of the crimes in the district and provide better policing and services to the people.
He said that he would also focus on control of road accidents, and streamline the traffic. As the elections are fast approaching, the SP announced that efforts would be made to conduct the elections with perfect planning and in a peaceful atmosphere.
He said that he would take measures to resolve the problems of the staff and would be available round-the-clock for the people to address their issues. Parameswara Reddy said that he would strive to make the district a crime-free district and motivate the police personnel to extend better services to people. He sought the cooperation and support of the people, media and people’s representatives in this regard.
Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao, Additional SP (Crimes) SV Sridhar Rao, Additional SP (AR) Ashok Babu, DSPs, CIs, RIs and other police officers welcomed the new SP to the district, by presenting him with flower bouquets.