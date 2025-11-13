Tourism key driver of development: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha said that inclusive and sustainable economic growth is vital for the realisation of Swarnandhra and Viksit Bharat, and that the tourism sector is emerging as a key driver of this development.

He stated that special plans are being made to develop the district into a major tourism hub, with a focus on temple tourism and eco-tourism.

As part of the Field Study and Research Programme, 20 trainee IAS officers from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, are touring the district.

On Wednesday, collector Lakshmisha, along with the trainee officers, trekked to the historic Kondapalli Fort. The officers were briefed on the fort’s heritage and its architectural grandeur.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that temple tourism and ecotourism have immense potential in the district. “We are preparing customised tourism packages to provide visitors with a memorable experience,” he said. Training programmes have already been conducted to prepare local youth as professional tourist guides, he added.

DRDA PD ANV Nanchara Rao, AP Adventure Association President Dr Tarun Kakani, Ibrahimpatnam Tahsildar Y Venkateswarlu, and other officials participated in the programme.