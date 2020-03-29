Track people with travel history: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: After putting in place macro-measures like a general lockdown, prohibitory orders and curbing movement of people through the borders, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turned his attention to the micro-planning to combat Covid-19 in a scientific manner from Saturday onwards.

In his review meeting with the officials, the CM directed them to narrow down the Covid-19 testing to those with international travel history following the advice of the Centre. After a careful mapping of the virus pattern in the country, the Centre has advised the State Governments to look out more for those who have come back to India from the foreign soils in the recent times without missing even a single such person.



Based on the pattern of the reported cases so far in the State, Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to focus more on the urban centres as 12 out of the 13 positive cases so far have been found in these areas.



With 28,000 or so international travellers landing in the State and most disappearing and some leaving false addresses, the task ahead is huge for the Government even to conduct tests for all of those. In addition, the State has a capacity to conduct only 240 tests a day in four of its labs. The Chief Minister asked the officials to step up efforts to establish three more testing labs.

Referring to the availability of essential commodities like vegetables and milk, the Chief Minister discussed rationalising the timings of supply and market. At present the authorities are allowing in some districts up to 1 pm every day. Following the directive to allow door delivery by several grocery stores, the CM said the timings of the morning markets could also be curtailed to safeguard people's interests.

As for those stranded at the borders, the Chief Minister was categorical in stating that anyone willing to enter Andhra Pradesh could be taken in provided they agreed for the quarantine at the borders. There should be no hesitation on part of any stranded person regarding food and accommodation as it would be taken care of.

With all states turning their attention to the stranded citizens of their own, an effort has begun involving all governments to monitor their movement and regulate the same.

The Chief Minister advised the officials to coordinate the same with the other Governments. But, the emphasis must always be on confining them to their places for the time being and arranging food and shelter along highways, he suggested. Shadi khanas, wedding halls and community halls could be the alternative to house them or establish quarantine facilities, he advised.

At the same time, the Chief Minister strictly warned against disclosure of the details of corona patients by anyone. Patients privacy must be preserved at any cost, he said.