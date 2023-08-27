Live
- Will be personally very happy if we can reach the final, says Taskin Ahmed ahead of Asia Cup
- Gujarat: Amit Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meeting in Gandhinagar on Monday
- G20 presidency is people's presidency, Aug 29 to be celebrated as Telugu Language Day said PM Narendra Modi
- Study shows how living in space can impair astronauts' immune systems
- Delhi traffic police conduct carcade rehearsal ahead of G20 Summit
- Expiry week could lead to some selling pressure
- Country saw 'sabka prayaas' as 'har ghar Tiranga abhiyaan' became 'har mann Tiranga': Modi
- Bengal cracker factory blast may not have occurred had authorities heeded plaints by locals
- Woman complains over harassment through Disha app in Tenali, accused arrested
- Dalit youth beaten to death, mother stripped & assaulted in MP village
Tractor collides Railway gate at Kosigi in Kurnool, traffic disrupted
A railway gate in Kosigi, Kurnool district, was damaged when a tractor collided with it, leading to significant traffic disruption.
A railway gate in Kosigi, Kurnool district, was damaged when a tractor collided with it, leading to significant traffic disruption. Devotees heading to Urukunda Eranna encountered major difficulties due to the incident.
However, upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at the scene and managed to clear the traffic, although it was challenging.
Upon investigation, it was discovered that the railway gate operator was negligence in ensuring the smooth travel at the gate. The incident has been reported to the station master in Kosigi, and it is recommended that appropriate action be taken against the gate operator.
