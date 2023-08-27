Tractor collides Railway gate at Kosigi in Kurnool, traffic disrupted

A railway gate in Kosigi, Kurnool district, was damaged when a tractor collided with it, leading to significant traffic disruption. Devotees heading to Urukunda Eranna encountered major difficulties due to the incident.



However, upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at the scene and managed to clear the traffic, although it was challenging.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the railway gate operator was negligence in ensuring the smooth travel at the gate. The incident has been reported to the station master in Kosigi, and it is recommended that appropriate action be taken against the gate operator.