Tractors distributed to village panchayats

Kondapi: The NDA government is committed to maintaining cleanliness in rural areas, and as part of this mission, tractors are being distributed to village panchayats under the Swachh Andhra programme, said Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.

On Thursday, the minister handed over tractors sanctioned under the programme to 18 village panchayats across six mandals in the Kondapi constituency, at an event held at the Kondapi MPDO office.

Addressing the gathering, the minister announced that tractors are being provided to village panchayats with a population of at least 2,000, as cleanliness of villages is a key priority of the government. In the first phase, the minister said the ‘Swachh Andhra Corporation’ has procured 903 tractors at a cost of Rs 55.44 crore for distribution across the state. Of these, 120 tractors worth Rs 7.36 crore have been allocated to the Prakasam district, with the Kondapi constituency receiving 18 tractors worth Rs 1.10 crore. The minister said that the 18 tractors will be distributed among the 18 village panchayats across six mandals. He announced that drain cleaners will be provided to larger panchayats additionally to enhance sanitation efforts.

Dr Swamy stated that following the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the ‘Swachh Andhra’ programme is being observed on the third Saturday of every month. He also announced that on the occasion of Ugadi, the Chief Minister will launch the P4 programme aimed at eradicating poverty. District Panchayat Officer Venkata Naidu, local mandal officials, public representatives, and other dignitaries attended the programme.