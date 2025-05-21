Trade union leaders go on strike

Visakhapatnam: Opposing privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and demanding reinstating of contract employees who were terminated with immediate effect, trade union leaders went on a strike here on Tuesday.

To control the trade union leaders and as a precautionary measure, a large number of police were deployed at various spots. The Steel Plant police detained four leaders of the contractor trade unions as they obstructed the workers from attending their duties.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders of all-party trade unions strongly opposed the steel plant management’s attitude towards the contract workers and employees. They condemned the removal of contract workers and the issuance of show cause notices to union leaders. They mentioned that all trade unions across the country are supporting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers’ movement.

The union leaders alleged that the Central government is trying to handover the plant to corporate players and the VSP management is acting according to its tunes.

They criticised the government and the management for taking steps to suppress the struggle of the employees and workers, impacting the livelihoods, creating financial difficulties and affecting the morale of the workers.

Meanwhile, a huge rally was organised from the RTC Complex to the GVMC Gandhi statue under the aegis of the Visakhapatnam District All-Party Workers and Public Associations JAC, demanding to put an end to the dismissal of the steel plant contract workers and reinstating them with immediate effect.