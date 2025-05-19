Traditional values take centre stage at Ramakrishna Mission camp

Tirupati: SVIMS Director cum Vice Chancellor Dr RV Kumar praised the services of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram saying that at a time when joint families and temple traditions are gradually fading, it has taken up the responsibility of nurturing those values. He was speaking as the chief guest at the valedictory session of the ‘Samskara Shibiram 2025’ conducted by the ashram on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kumar noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had brought humanity to a point of uncertainty, with many fearing for the future of a country with limited infrastructure. However, he emphasized that it was India’s ancient practices and Sanatana Dharma that helped the country withstand the crisis. The world is now recognising and following the age-old Indian values. “It is the responsibility of parents to raise children as responsible citizens who contribute to the nation’s progress,” he said,

Guest of honour Dr P Murali Krishna, retired principal of SV Ayurvedic College, quoted Swami Vivekananda, stating, “The history of the world is the history of men who had faith in themselves.” He stressed the need for education that nurtures character rather than merely producing money-making machines.

In his presidential address, Swami Sukritananda, Secretary of the Ashram, said that parents and teachers are embodiments of the Divine. He encouraged students to grow independently and strive towards their goals, saying that the camp was a small step towards that larger aim.

Students who showcased their talents during the camp were felicitated with prizes. Swami Satvasthananda, Assistant Secretary of the Ashram, Sudhakar Reddy and others took part. In a moving gesture prior to the meeting, students washed the feet of their parents, chanted Vedic hymns, and offered floral tributes as a mark of reverence.