Traffic advisory released for Peddagattu fair in Nalgonda

Suryapet: Ahead of Telangana's 2nd biggest Jatara after Samakka -Sarakka Jatara, Biennial Durajupalli Peddagattu fair which is scheduled to be held from February 5, route maps have been released over the diversion of vehicles on the national highway and the parking spaces for the fair. A strong police force is being maintained with 1,850 police personnel and 500 volunteers.

Police will be on 24 hours duty per day in three phases and a police control room and help centres have been set up in the vicinity of the fair.

People can avail police services in times of emergency through helpline centres.

Vehicular diversion measures, setting up of barricades, police control room, helpline centres, queue lines and CCTV cameras are put up. District police urged the public, devotees and motorists to follow the instructions and cooperate.

Diversion of vehicles for the convenience of devotees during Pedgattu fair.

Vehicles from Hyderabad towards Vijayawada are being diverted from Tekumatla National Highway 65 to Khammam via National Highway 365 BB Rollbanda Thanda from Raghavapuram stage via Namavaram village to Gunjaluru stage located on National Highway 65 and are being sent towards Kodad to Vijayawada.

Vehicles and transport vehicles going from Hyderabad towards Vijayawada are being diverted from Tekumatla via National Highway 365 to Naiken Gudem towards Kodad.

Similarly, vehicles from Vijayawada via Suryapet to Hyderabad will be diverted on National Highway 65 opposite Swami Narayan Gurukul School via SRSP Canal Road to Khammam National Highway 365BB Rollabanda Tanda and U-turn at National Highway Rainigudem and towards Hyderabad.

Heavy vehicles and transport vehicles to Hyderabad from Vijayawada are being diverted to Narkat Palli via Kodad, Nereducharla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda.

RTC buses and other small public transport vehicles coming to Suryapet town via Kodad, Munagala, Gumpula are diverted to Suryapet town from Bibigudem at SRSP Canal.

RTC buses and public transport vehicles going from Suryapet town will be diverted via Kuda Kuda village to Ailapuram via Khammam national highway from Raghavapuram stage via Namavaram village to Gunjalur stage located on national highway 65 and sent towards Kodad and Vijayawada.