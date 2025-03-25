Traffic awareness held for students

Tirumala: In an effort to create awareness among school students on traffic rules, CI Hari prasad took a batch of 20 Tirumala SV High School students to the busy SMC Circle in Tirumala on Monday.

The CI explained the role of traffic police on maintaining smooth flow of traffic and also their efforts to clear in case of any traffic jam. He also explained the need for traffic rules for the safety of people and also avoid any mishaps.