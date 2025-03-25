  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Traffic awareness held for students

Traffic awareness held for students
x
Highlights

Tirumala: In an effort to create awareness among school students on traffic rules, CI Hari prasad took a batch of 20 Tirumala SV High School students...

Tirumala: In an effort to create awareness among school students on traffic rules, CI Hari prasad took a batch of 20 Tirumala SV High School students to the busy SMC Circle in Tirumala on Monday.

The CI explained the role of traffic police on maintaining smooth flow of traffic and also their efforts to clear in case of any traffic jam. He also explained the need for traffic rules for the safety of people and also avoid any mishaps.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick