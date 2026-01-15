149 incidents of attacks on docs during 2021-25 period

New Delhi: As many as 149 incidents of violence and assault against doctors and medical staff were reported in government and private hospitals across the national capital from 2021 to 2025, according to official data tabled in the Delhi Assembly, highlighting a rise in the number of such attacks over the last five years.

The data shows that 2024 recorded the highest number of incidents at 49 cases, followed closely by 48 cases in 2025. This was preceded by 24 cases in 2023, while 2021 and 2022 reported the lowest figures with 14 cases each.

The information was shared by the Delhi Government in response to a question during the Winter Session of the Assembly.