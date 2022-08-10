Traffic diversion for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Bapatla tomorrow

Bapatla: Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal took steps to regularise traffic during Chief Minister YS Jagn Mohan Reddy's visit to Bapatla on August 11. Traffic diversion will come into force at 6 am on Thursday.

According to police officials, vehicles going from Karlapalem, Cherukupalli Repalle via Bapatla towards Chirala will be diverted from the newly constructed highway from Nandirajuthota Hero motorcycle showroom.

Vehicles coming to Bapatla from Karlapalem, Cherukupalli and Repalle cannot enter the town directly. They will be diverted to newly constructed highway from Nandirajuthota Hero motorcycle showroom and enter into town via Suryalanka road.

Vehicles going from Chirala, Bapatla towards Karlapalem, Cherukupalli and Repalle will be diverted from the newly constructed highway from Vedullapalli bridge. Vehicles coming from Karlapalem, Cherukupalli, Repalle through Bapatla towards Guntur should not enter Bapatla town directly.

They will be diverted to newly constructed highway from Nandirajuthota Hero motorcycle showroom and enter into town via Suryalanka road. Vehicles going towards Ponnur, Guntur, Bapatla from Chirala side can proceed as usual. Vehicles going from Ponnur via Bapatla towards Chirala can proceed as usual.

Those who come to the meeting in Bapatla Arts and Science College Grounds were informed that parking arrangements have been arranged for their vehicles at the following places.

Parking arrangements have been made for VIP/VVIP vehicles in front of Bapatla Arts and Science College.

Parking arrangements have been arranged for 4-wheelers and heavy vehicles coming to Chirala, Addanki and Parchur constituencies at ABM compound on the way from Bapatla Cheelu road towards Guntur.

Arrangements were made to park two-wheelers of those coming to the meeting place from Chirala, Addanki, and Parchur constituencies at ABM High School and Municipal High School in Bapatla town.

Parking places have been arranged for 4-wheelers and heavy vehicles coming to the meeting place from Guntur and Appikatla side at ABM compound on the way from Bapatla Cheelu road towards Guntur.

Parking arrangements have been made for the vehicles coming from Karlapalem, Cherukupalli and Repalle side at the Agricultural Engineering College and AMC Market Yard.