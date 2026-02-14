Traffic diversions for Kotappakonda Tirunallu

Narasaraopet: Palnadudistrict Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao appealed to devotees to strictly follow traffic rules and diversions arranged for the convenience of the public during Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Kotappakonda.

Kotappakonda Tirunallu, recognised as a state festival, attracts devotees not only from across AP but also from Telangana. To ensure smooth darshan and hassle-free return journeys, elaborate traffic and security arrangements have been made. Devotees coming from Narasaraopet and Vinukonda must enter Kotappakonda route at Petlurivaripalem. After crossing Atchammapalem, vehicles should be parked in the designated parking area on the right side in an orderly manner.

Vehicles coming from Elamanda, Guravayapalem, Gonepudi and Chintalapalem should proceed via the iron bridge near Snanala Ghat and park at the designated parking area near Yadavula Satram.

Devotees coming via Chilakaluripet should park their vehicles at designated parking areas near Chilakaluripet, Purushothamapatnam, Edavalli, UT Junction and near Sharada Pharmacy College. An RTC bus stand facility has been arranged near Sharada Pharmacy College. Devotees returning towards Chilakaluripet must walk up to this point and travel by buses.

After 4 pm, tractors and cars coming from Chilakaluripet side must reach Nidhi via Attala Factory Road near Edavalli through Kattubadi Vari Palem. Vehicles coming from Komatineni Vari Palem and Kammavaripalem must also reach Nidhi via Kattubadi Vari Palem.

Devotees must reach the hill only through shuttle buses arranged at Kotappakonda Toll Gate. No two-wheelers or cars will be allowed on the hill. Devotional Prabhas from Narasaraopet and surrounding villages must start early on February 15 and reach the allocated area near Redla Satram via Elamanda village, Snanala Ghat and Yadavula Satram before 8 pm without causing traffic obstruction.

Prabhas from Petlurivaripalem and Kakani must reach the halting area carefully via NSP Canal Road near AM Reddy College. So far, 29 major Prabhas (26 electrical and 3 large non-electrical), 49 small non-electrical Prabhas and over 100 Mokku Prabhas are expected. Legal action will be initiated in case of violation. Orchestra teams have also been bound over to prevent obscenity during festival performances.

Crime teams in plain clothes have been deployed at all locations to prevent theft and harassment of women. Strong security arrangements have been made along the steps route. Devotees at Snanala Ghat are advised to take special care of children. All approach roads, parking areas and queue lines are being monitored through 200 CC cameras and 30 drones. One Control Room has been set up on the hill and another at the foothill for coordination. In case devotees or family members go missing, they may contact the Police Outpost at Four Roads Junction (foothill), the Police Outpost at Rajagopuram (hilltop), or any nearby police personnel. Information will be immediately relayed through the Control Room. For emergency assistance, devotees may contact 9440900885.

Approximately 2,500 police officers and staff along with 9 platoons of special forces, totalling nearly 3,000 personnel, have been deployed to ensure peaceful conduct of the festival. Devotees must return only through the designated routes after the festival and avoid using opposite routes to prevent traffic congestion.

Special bandobast has also been arranged at Amaravati Temple, Guttikonda Bilam,Daida Bilam, Satrashala, Eleswaram Gattu, Gogulapadu, Mannepalli Thanda, Sanjeevakonda, Vinukonda and Linganguntla (Pedakurapadu).

Palnadu district police requested all devotees to cooperate, maintain discipline while travelling, boarding buses, attending the Tirunallu, walkingon roads and parking during peak hours, and help ensure the festival is conducted peacefully and safely.