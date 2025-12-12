Tragic Auto Accident Claims Three Lives in Kollur Mandal of Bapatla

An auto rickshaw overturned on the Donepudi-Vellatur road in Kollur Mandal in Bapatla, resulting in the deaths of three passengers on the spot. Two other individuals sustained serious injuries in the incident. Quick-thinking motorists travelling in the vicinity alerted the police, who promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital, where their condition has been reported as critical.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, which occurred while the vehicle was carrying both passengers and a load of coconut shells. Local MLA Nakka Ananda Babu, upon learning of the tragedy, sought details of the accident and visited the families of the victims. He also advised hospital staff to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

The police have taken custody of the deceased and sent the bodies to Bapatla Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.