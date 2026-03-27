Tragic Drowning at RDS Dam in Kurnool District

Kurnool, Mar 27: A tragic incident occurred at the RDS Dam in Kosigi, Kurnool district, where four people drowned while bathing in the Tungabhadra River. The victims, two men and two women, lost their lives after entering the river without knowing how to swim. The group, consisting of 15 individuals from Manvi, Karnataka, had arrived in Kandukuru village two days ago to attend a wedding. After the ceremony, they went to the river this morning for recreation. Sadly, four members of the group drowned during their attempt to swim. Further details are awaited.