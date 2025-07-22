Trainee IPS officers visit CRDA office

Guntur: A team of trainee IPS officers, along with concerned officials, visited the APCRDA office in Vijayawada on Monday. During their visit, APCRDA additional Commissioner Mallarapu Naveen and Joint Director (FAC) of Economic Development B Vinesh briefed the officers through a powerpoint presentation on development projects taken up by the APCRDA. The team was informed about the Land Pooling Scheme implemented for the construction of Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

They also explained about the welfare schemes being implemented by APCRDA for the farmers who contributed their lands and for the people of the Amaravati region. The officials highlighted the construction of the Amaravati Government Complex and other buildings, which are being developed as per green building norms.

They stated that the APCRDA project office is being constructed with eco-friendly strategies and that the buildings in Amaravati are being built to meet the Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies Green Certification standards.

Details about reputed educational and medical institutions already established in Amaravati were shared, along with information on institutions that are set to begin operations soon. It was emphasised that Amaravati is being developed as a well-planned city with extensive infrastructure to meet future needs. Later, Mallarapu Naveen presented mementos to the trainee IPS officers and the officials. He extended best wishes to the trainees, who will soon take charge as IPS officers, expressing hope that they would excel in their duties.