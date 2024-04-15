Training for POs and APOs today

Rajamahendravaram: District collector Dr K Madhavi Latha informed that the training programme for Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers of seven Assembly constituencies in the district will be held on Monday from 9 am to 5 pm. 12 D forms will be collected and special arrangements will be made for receiving the postal ballot in training programme.

She warned action will be taken under Section-28A of the RP Act, 1951 if the employees appointed for election duty are absent from duty. Collector reviewed the training programme arrangements through video conference with the Constituency Returning Officers and other attached officers from the Collector’s camp office.

Staff attending the training programme should get the orders related to election duties, Epic card, Aadhar Xerox, and Form 12D. The collector announced that the first randomisation process of EVMs was successfully conducted.