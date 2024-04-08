Live
- World Health Day observed
- SHARP India appoints Sujai Karampuri as Chairman
- DK Aruna demands Congress to fulfill promises
- Embassy Group Expands Educational Horizons with Embassy Academy Launch in North Bengaluru
- Hyundai Motor Group, Exide Energy join hands for Indian EV model battery cells
- Ponguleti Keeps His Word: Entire Khammam dist now in Congress fold
- 200 families join TDP in Kadiri
- Ugadi Asthanam at Tirumala on April 9
- Ugadi: Ugadi Pachadi Recipe & its Significance
- Register bindover cases against trouble mongers: SP
Just In
Training held for poll personnel
Guntakal (Anantapur): District Collector and Election Returning Officer Dr Vinod Kumar called upon the election staff to work with dedication for...
Guntakal (Anantapur): District Collector and Election Returning Officer Dr Vinod Kumar called upon the election staff to work with dedication for successfully conducting elections.
Participating in a training programme organised for election staff at Guntakal Municipal High School here on Sunday, Vinod Kumar said polling and assistant polling officers should have an idea on every aspect of electioneering. CEC guidelines should be followed in toto. Training programme helps one to handle stress relating to the hectic work schedule. He asked the polling officers to work as a team.
Later, the Collector visited distribution centre and strong room at local market yard premises.Joint Collector Ketan Garg, RDO Srinivasulu Reddy and Tahsildar Seshaphani were present.