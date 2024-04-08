Training held for poll personnel

Guntakal (Anantapur): District Collector and Election Returning Officer Dr Vinod Kumar called upon the election staff to work with dedication for successfully conducting elections.

Participating in a training programme organised for election staff at Guntakal Municipal High School here on Sunday, Vinod Kumar said polling and assistant polling officers should have an idea on every aspect of electioneering. CEC guidelines should be followed in toto. Training programme helps one to handle stress relating to the hectic work schedule. He asked the polling officers to work as a team.

Later, the Collector visited distribution centre and strong room at local market yard premises.Joint Collector Ketan Garg, RDO Srinivasulu Reddy and Tahsildar Seshaphani were present.