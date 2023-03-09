Training in cutflower sector on at Dr YSR Horticultural University

Tadepalligudem(Wets Godavari district): Dr YSR Horticultural University at Venkataramannagudem, in co-ordination with Bangladesh NGO, Society for Bright Social Services, is conducting a 10-day training programme on 'Processing and product preparation in cut flower sectors' for 10 people from Dhaka, Bangladesh. The trainees include Abul Faiz MD Jamaluddin, professor Horticulture Division;Farjana Nasim Khan, Chief Scientific Officer and Division chief; M Shahabuddin, Project Manager; and six cut flower sectors potential women entrepreneurs.

The inaugural session was conducted on Wednesday. DrYSRHU Vice- ChancellorDr T Janaki ramparticipated as the chief guest and emphasised the potential scope of horticulture industry in India and Bangladesh. In India 35% of flowers are wasted due to their perishable nature. The market for dry flower is ever increasing and has export potential for both the countries.

Guest of honourFeroj al Mamoon, Deputy Secretary, Planning, spoke about horticulture sector in Bangladesh and alsoemphasisedthat this training will help to adopt various dryflower technologies in their country.

Registrar Dr B.Srinivasulu noted that cutflower processing product preparation training helps women to become entrepreneurs, while Director of Extension DrE KarunaSree explained about the 10 days training programme.

Abul faiz MDJamaluddin, Professor Horticulture Division, spoke on the aspects of BRCP-I(BangladeshRegional Connectivity Project-I) by the Ministry of Commerce and briefed their 8 stagesplan. FarjanaNasin khan, Chief Scientific Officer and Division Chief, briefed on the aspects of current status of flower production in Bangladesh and their need to learn the techniquesin value addition to flowers so as to implement them in their country also conductedtechnical sessions on good Horticultural practices and prospects of value addition andmethods of drying and dehydration in chrysanthemum, rose, gladiolus, gerbera, marigoldand cut beli. University officers, scientists of KVK and Horticulturalresearch stationand teaching staff from college of Horticulture, Venkataramannagudem and others participated in the programme.