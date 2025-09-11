Training on agro forestry and natural farming held

Tirupati: A two-day training-cum-awareness programme on Agro Forestry and Natural Farming was organised by RASS-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tirupati, with the support of Greenpanel Foundation on Tuesday and Wednesday. Farmers from Buchi Naidu Kandriga, Thottambedu and Srikalahasthi mandals participated in the event aimed at promoting sustainable farming and reducing dependence on chemicals.

Inaugurating the programme, KVK senior scientist and Head Dr S Srinivasulu said excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides not only raises cultivation costs, but also causes health hazards. He stressed the need for farmers to adopt natural methods to ensure soil fertility and eco-friendly farming.

Greenpanel Foundation senior manager Dr P Manikanta explained how integrating agro forestry crops with food and horticulture can improve farmers’ income, while also briefing about the Foundation’s rural welfare initiatives.

Agricultural Research Station Principal Scientist Dr M Srinivasa Reddy delivered a session on management practices in timber crop cultivation and scientific methods for quality production. KVK scientists Dr Divya and Sudhakar demonstrated preparation of Ghana and Drava Jeevamrutham along with herbal formulations like Neemasthram and Agnasthram to reduce chemical inputs. Publications on agro forestry and natural farming were also released. The programme benefited 120 farmers and 50 agricultural students, with practical demonstrations and field visits strengthening awareness on integrated and eco-friendly farming techniques.