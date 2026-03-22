Training on house listing for census from March 23

Anantapur: District Revenue Officer (DRO) Malola has announced that training sessions for the first phase of population census covering house listing and housing enumeration will be conducted from March 23 to 29.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the DRO stated that the training programme will be held at Commerce Conference Hall and Physics Conference Hall of Arts College in Anantapur. A total of 82 field-level trainers, already selected for the exercise, will be divided into three batches for the sessions.

The training will focus on creating house listings and conducting housing enumeration as part of the first phase of the census. Participants will also be trained on the procedure for entering data using the HLO (House Listing Operation) mobile application.

The sessions will be conducted by expert trainers, and all field-level trainers have been instructed to attend as per the schedule without fail.