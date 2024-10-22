Training programme begins for primary teachers

Rajamahendravaram: A six-day residential training programme for primary teachers commenced at the Satyasai Parimala Polytechnic College in Kondagunturu of Rajanagaram mandal on Monday.

Additional Project Coordinator of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Subhashini said that the Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) is important in educational development at theprimary level.

During the inauguration, Subhashini highlighted that children’s learning levels significantly increase before the age of eight, making it essential to build a strong foundation during this critical period. She stressed that effective primary education is crucial for the overall education system.

Principal of the Bommuru DIET Jayasree stated that FLN is vital for primary education.

Balakrishna, the state FLN Observer, encouraged all teachers to utilise the six-day training to enhance educational development.

According to Gouri Sankar, the SSA AMO the training is being provided to 250 teachers from East Godavari, Kakinada, and Ambedkar Konaseema districts.

The training will be conducted in 14 batches. AMOs Rama Reddy and Rambabu also addressed the gathering.