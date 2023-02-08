Training programme for Griha Saradhulu held

Visakhapatnam: There is a need to create awareness among the public on the progress made by Andhra Pradesh so far and welfare schemes offered by the YSRCP government to scores of beneficiaries of all sections, said NREDCAP chairman and Visakhapatnam north constituency coordinator KK Raju.

Addressing a training programme for 'Griha Saradhulu' and ward secretariat staff held here on Tuesday, Raju instructed Griha Saradhulu to play a vital role in giving wide publicity about the welfare schemes and take them forward among the masses.

Secretariat conveners of 49, 50, 51 wards, constituency observers Ch Rama Rao and Ch Venkata Rao, deputy mayor K Sathish, floor leader B Srinivasa Rao, ward corporators and directors from various corporations participated in the programme.