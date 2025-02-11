Training programme held on consumer rights protection

Tirupati: A training programme on ‘Consumer Rights Protection and Issues’ was conducted at the Youth Hostel in Tirupati for representatives of consumer societies from Rayalaseema.

Presiding over the event, P Raja Reddy, Vice-Chairman of the State Federation of Consumer Societies and District Consumer Association president, emphasised the importance of consumer awareness at the grassroots level. He highlighted concerns such as adulteration, counterfeit products and misleading advertisements that deceive consumers.

Raja Reddy urged people to utilise the Consumer Protection Act effectively and file complaints with the District Consumer Commission, which allows grievances to be addressed without any fee for claims up to Rs.5 lakh. Consumer Association representatives M Nageswara Rao, Siva Murthy, Emmanuel, Srinivasulu, V S Reddy, Seshadri, Rama Rao, Gayatri and others were present.