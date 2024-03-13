Transco receives ‘Golden Peacock Award’ in UAE

Vijayawada: The Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) received prestigious ‘Golden Peacock Award’ in UAE for their Innovative work in introducing Day, ahead power demand forecasting using Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML). The award was received by KVN Chakradhar Babu, Joint Managing Director of APTRANSCO, on behalf of APTRANSCO during the 31st World Congress on LEADERSHIP FOR BUSINESS EXCELLENCE & INNOVATION and Presentation of Golden Peacock Award in Global Convention- 2024 organised by Institute of Directors (IOD) UAE held from March 5 to 8, 2024 at Abu Dhabi (UAE).

The award was presented in the presence of chief guest Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahayan Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, Govt of UAE, guest of honor HE Sunjay Sudhir IFS Ambassador of India to the United Arab Emirates and Dr Tayeb Kamali Chairman- UAE, Institute of Directors, India and other international dignitaries.

The Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy along with Special Chief Secretary Energy and CMD APTRANSCO K Vijayanand and JMD APTRANSCO KVN Chakradhar Babu on Tuesday met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.