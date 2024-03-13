  • Menu
Transco receives ‘Golden Peacock Award’ in UAE

Traansco officials with CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy at CM camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday
The Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) received prestigious ‘Golden Peacock Award’ in UAE for their Innovative work in introducing Day, ahead power demand forecasting using Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML).

Vijayawada: The Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) received prestigious ‘Golden Peacock Award’ in UAE for their Innovative work in introducing Day, ahead power demand forecasting using Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML). The award was received by KVN Chakradhar Babu, Joint Managing Director of APTRANSCO, on behalf of APTRANSCO during the 31st World Congress on LEADERSHIP FOR BUSINESS EXCELLENCE & INNOVATION and Presentation of Golden Peacock Award in Global Convention- 2024 organised by Institute of Directors (IOD) UAE held from March 5 to 8, 2024 at Abu Dhabi (UAE).

The award was presented in the presence of chief guest Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahayan Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, Govt of UAE, guest of honor HE Sunjay Sudhir IFS Ambassador of India to the United Arab Emirates and Dr Tayeb Kamali Chairman- UAE, Institute of Directors, India and other international dignitaries.

The Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy along with Special Chief Secretary Energy and CMD APTRANSCO K Vijayanand and JMD APTRANSCO KVN Chakradhar Babu on Tuesday met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

