Transfer of medical officer opposed

Srikakulam : Transfer of a medical officer P Sujatha from community health centre (CHC), Ponduru to Rajam was strongly opposed by the local elders and hospital development committee (HDC) members on Wednesday.

They raised objection before the inquiry officer Dr G N Rao at the CHC premises Ponduru as the medical officer was shifted suddenly. G N Rao was conducting an inquiry based on a complaint lodged by K Chakrapani who alleged that due to negligence in treatment by doctors and staff at Ponduru CHC, his father Narayana Rao died after he was bitten by a snake.

He alleged that medical officer R Rama Das and nurse B Lakshmi provided ‘wrong treatment’ and consumed crucial period and later referred him to government RIMS hospital in Srikakulam.

By that time the golden period was over and his father had lost his life. At the time of treatment at the CHC, medical officer Sujatha was not present. HDC members said that without making proper inquiry, Sujatha was shifted by higher officials.

On receiving pleas from the HDC members and local elders, the inquiry officer assured to do justice by reporting the same to higher officials.