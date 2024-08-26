Transformers at inappropriate height pose threat to humans, animals

Kodumur (Kurnool district): The residents of Beparam street in Kodumur are criticising the electricity department officials for their negligence in installing transformer close to ground level, which is posing a grave threat to the lives of people and animals as well.



They pointed out that the transformer was installed just 10 to 15 feet above the ground. There is a dustbin quite adjacent to it, in which locals will dump all the household wastage.

Stray dogs and other animals will get inside the dust bin for food. Fearing unfortunate incidents to take place, locals took the issue to the notice of the electricity department officials, but no action was taken till date. They urged the officials to install the transformer at a safe height to protect humans and animals.