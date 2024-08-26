  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Transformers at inappropriate height pose threat to humans, animals

Transformers at inappropriate height pose threat to humans, animals
x

Electrical transformer located adjacent to a dustbin at Beparam street in Kodumur

Highlights

The residents of Beparam street in Kodumur are criticising the electricity department officials for their negligence in installing transformer close to ground level, which is posing a grave threat to the lives of people and animals as well.

Kodumur (Kurnool district): The residents of Beparam street in Kodumur are criticising the electricity department officials for their negligence in installing transformer close to ground level, which is posing a grave threat to the lives of people and animals as well.

They pointed out that the transformer was installed just 10 to 15 feet above the ground. There is a dustbin quite adjacent to it, in which locals will dump all the household wastage.

Stray dogs and other animals will get inside the dust bin for food. Fearing unfortunate incidents to take place, locals took the issue to the notice of the electricity department officials, but no action was taken till date. They urged the officials to install the transformer at a safe height to protect humans and animals.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X