Two youths held for murder during robbery

Police have arrested two young men for allegedly murdering a woman during a robbery in the Jyoti Nagar area of northeast Delhi, officials said on Thursday. The arrestees have been identified as Umesh (21) and Vipin (22), both residents of Nand Nagri. Police have also recovered the victim's robbed jewellery and the murder weapon, besides a motorcycle. "It was a blind murder case with almost no clue of the accused.

But sustained investigation helped the team to crack the case," the police officer said. The breakthrough came after field inquiries, with Umesh being apprehended first. During interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in the crime and revealed the identity of his associate, Vipin, leading to his arrest as well, the officer said. According to the police, both accused were under financial stress due to unpaid loans, and to overcome their difficulties, they conspired to commit a robbery. During the offence, they murdered Vimal Devi (55) in her house in the Amar Colony area.

The victim was found with severe head injuries and cuts on her hands on February 15. Police said further investigation is ongoing to establish the complete sequence of events leading to the murder. During the incident, Vimla's husband, Mahabir, was out of Delhi for some work.