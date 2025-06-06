Live
Trees must be nurtured responsibly, says KU Rector
Krishna University (Krishna District): Prof MV Basaveswara Rao, Rector of Krishna University, emphasised that simply planting trees isn’t enough; true results come only when the responsibility of nurturing them is taken. He made this clear during a large-scale tree planting drive on Thursday, held on the university campus as part of Vana Mahotsavam (Forest Festival).
Speaking at the event, he urged all teaching and non-teaching staff at the university to compulsorily take on the responsibility of protecting the planted saplings.
The programme saw the participation of Controller of Examinations Dr P Veera Brahmachari, NSS programme officers Dr Swaroopa, Dr Sesha Reddy, Dr Shanti Krupa and Dr Ravi, along with other teaching and non-teaching staff.