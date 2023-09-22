Tribal culture and traditions should be preserved: Ananta Nayak

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Ananta Nayak a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes said that Tribal culture and traditions should be preserved. He toured Paderu in the Alluri Sitarama Raju District on Friday. He visited Goddess Moda Kondamma temple. Officials and members of the temple committee welcomed him. Special pujas were performed in the temple. The temple authorities presented him with Tirdha Prasad. Later, Ananta Nayak inspected the Sri Krishna Puram Tribal Welfare Girls Ashram School.



He held a meeting with the leaders of various tribal communities at the Collector's office. On this occasion, he said that he would work hard on behalf of the Commission to protect the tribal rights enshrined in the constitution and provide prompt justice to the tribals. His Hindi speech was translated into Telugu by District Collector Sumit Kumar.

Ananta Nayak said that if a complaint is made with specific evidence, the commission will resolve the issues. He listened to the problems mentioned by the representatives of tribal societies and teachers' unions. Adivasi JAC leaders asked to strengthen the office of the special sub-collector of the tribal welfare department in the district. Neelakantham, Vice President of Alluri Sitarama Raju District Girijana Upadhyaya Sangam said that the rights mentioned in Schedule 5 of the Constitution of India should be strictly implemented.

Collector Sumit Kumar, Joint Collector J. Siva Srinivasu, ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek, Additional SP P. Anil, officials of the commission, leaders of various tribal communities, and others participated.