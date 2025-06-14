Tribal villagers happy for sanctioning road

Paderu (ASR district): Tribal residents of Kalyanagummi village in Gumma Panchayat, Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, expressed heartfelt gratitude to district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar for approving the long-pending road construction between Kalyanagummi and Neredlapudi village in Devarapalli mandal.

The approval was granted during a special district-level past committee meeting chaired by the Collector on Friday, bringing cheer to the residents, who had long struggled with poor connectivity.

In a touching gesture, villagers stood in a line with folded hands, offering their thanks to the Collector and Tribal Welfare Engineering Officer Venu Gopal Rao for addressing their decades-old plea.

Until now, the villagers of Kalyanagummi had to take a lengthy and inconvenient route via Damaku in Devarapalli mandal of Vizianagaram district to reach nearby Gummu village. Recognising their plight, former ITDA PO Abhishek had sanctioned Rs One crore in July 2024 for gravel road construction. However, due to pending forest department clearances, the project had not commenced.

Following protests from the villagers over the delay, the Collector convened an urgent meeting with the forest and other concerned departments to resolve the issue. With the necessary permissions now granted, construction is expected to begin soon.

CPM district committee member K Govind Rao and tribal rights leader Rajarao also thanked the officials for understanding the difficulties faced by the tribal population and for taking timely action to approve the project.