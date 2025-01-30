  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tribals, farmers oppose thermal power plant

Take out a rally against the plant proposed at Sarubujjili

Srikakulam : Proposed thermal power plant (TPP) in Sarubujjili mandal in Amadalavalasa constituency will pose a threat to the environment, said Aadivasi Samkshema Parishad (ASP) state vice-president Vaba Yogi.

Large number of tribals and farmers of Vennelavalasa, Lakshmipuram, Sriramavalasa, Madanapuram, Bodlapadu, Adduripeta, JV Puram, Somadalavalasa and Gopidevipeta villages in Sarubujjili and Burja mandals staged agitation under the aegis of the ASP against the proposed TPP in Sarubujjili mandal.

They took out a huge rally in Srikakulam city on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum to district joint collector (JC) Pharman Ahmad Khan to register their opposition to the proposed plant.

They explained that TPPs are outdated and earlier two TPPs proposed at Beela and Kakarapalli in the district were shelved. TPPs pose a threat to the environment and not advisable for power generation when eco-friendly power generation methods are being promoted by various other countries, they elaborated.

ASP leaders S Sobhan, S Simhachalam, Suresh Dora, local farmers and residents of various villages were present.

