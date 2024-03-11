Tributes paid to Savitribai Phule on her 127th death anniversary

Kadapa: DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) district president Mudiam Chinni and members paid tributes to Savitribai Phule on her 127th death anniversary at Puchalapally Sundarayya Colony here on Sunday. The event was organised by DYFI Aidwa women associations.

DYFI district president Mudiam Chinni emphasised the crucial role Savitribai Phule played in the society during an era when women faced restrictions on education. Being the wife of social revolutionary Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule, Savitribai Phule became India's first woman teacher and dedicated her life to the advancement of women's education. She actively participated in social movements and continued her advocacy for women's education even after her husband's demise.