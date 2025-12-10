Trinadha Rao new EO of Annavaram temple

Rajamahendravaram: The government has appointed Vendra Trinadha Rao, currently the RJC (Regional Joint Commissioner) of the Endowments Department in Rajahmundry, as the Executive Officer (EO) of the Annavaram Devasthanam (Temple) in Kakinada district. Orders to this effect were issued on Tuesday.

Trinadha Rao will continue to hold his responsibilities as the RJC while also serving as the in-charge EO of the Annavaram Devasthanam.

Trinadha Rao previously served as the EO of the Annavaram temple.