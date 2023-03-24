Tripartite MoU signed to provide overseas employment

The APSSDC, APNRT and Takt Group have entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the APSSDC office here on Thursday, to provide overseas placements in various sectors such as healthcare, construction, hospitality, IT and others. APSSDC Managing Director Satyanarayana and APNRT president Venkat S Medapati, Takt Group of London Managing Director Raaj Singh and the Hungarian National Employers Organisation co-president Patrik Kovacs signed the MoU.





The Takt Group has selected 15 nursing candidates through a virtual conference on March 9 to work in Germany as nurses. The selected candidates will fly to Germany in April 2023 after the completion of VISA process. Takt Group has committed to the selected nursing candidates to provide German language training (GLT) in Germany for three months, no charges shall be collected from Nursing candidates to provide food and accommodation and GLT, no salary shall be paid during the training period and post-completion of training, they will be provided employment within Germany.





The Takt team has shared the manpower demand in the UK in the sectors of construction, healthcare, hospitality, information technology, and other demand sectors. Takt team will support in facilitating international placements for aspirants from Andhra Pradesh. OSD to Minister for SD & Training Department Karthikeya, MD of SEEDAP MKV Srinivasulu, Executive Director of APSSDC BR Kranthi Kumari, Executive Director of APSSDC K Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Director (Operations) of APNRT Md Karimullah Shaik and APSSDC staff were present on the occasion.