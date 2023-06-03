Tripurantakam: ‘Village/ward secretariats provide transparent services’

Tripurantakam (Prakasam district) : The Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that by introducing the ward and village secretariat system, the state government is providing all services transparently to the public.

The minister along with district collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Markapuram sub-collector Sethu Madhavan, trainee IAS Sourya Patel participated in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam in the second ward secretariat limits in Tripurantakam on Friday.

The minister and officials visited and interacted with locals, the public brought up personal and social issues pending with the government. Some people informed the minister that they applied for housing plots under the ‘90 Rojulalo Illa Pattalu’ programme, but they didn’t receive them yet.

The collector assured to allot the plots in nearby layouts. The minister informed the collector that the guest house is dilapidated and advised him to consider it for reconstruction.

Later, the collector and officials inspected the books and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits at ZP High School in Tripurantakam and ordered the officials to distribute them to the students on the first day of the opening of school.

He inspected the progress of the construction of houses at the housing layout and warned they would cancel the allotment if any beneficiary failed to start construction by June 15.