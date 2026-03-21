TTD Announces June Darshan Ticket Release Schedule for Devotees

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the schedule for releasing tickets for Lord Srivaru’s Darshan in June. Starting today, various Seva tickets and Darshan slots will be available online in phases. On March 21, at 3:00 PM, the TTD will release the Virtual Sevas Darshan quota on its official website. On March 23, at 10:00 AM, Anga Pradakshinam tokens will be released, followed by Srivani Trust Darshan tickets at 11:00 AM. The free special Darshan quota for the elderly, differently-abled, and chronically ill will be available at 3:00 PM. On March 24, Rs. 300 Special Entry Darshan tickets will be released at 10:00 AM, with room booking quotas in Tirumala and Tirupati available at 3:00 PM. The ‘Lucky Dip’ quota for Arjitha Sevas was released on March 20. Devotees are advised to book through the official TTD website.