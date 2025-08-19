TTD begins renovation of Talakona Siddeswara Swamy temple

Tirupati: Towards preserving heritage temples, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated the renovation of the historic Sri Siddeswara Swamy temple at Talakona in Yerravaripalem mandal.

The Bhoomi Puja for the first phase of works, estimated at Rs 19 crore, was performed on Monday in the presence of TTD Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, and Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that, under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the State government and TTD are prioritising the reconstruction of ancient temples as part of the promotion of Sanatana Dharma. “I have often heard of Talakona’s spiritual significance, and now, seeing it in person, I feel this renovation will add immense value for devotees,” he said.

The first phase of works will cover the Garbhalayam (sanctum sanctorum) of Sri Siddeswara Swamy, the Ardha Mandapam, Sri Parvati Devi Garbhalayam, and the Maha Mandapam. TTD has already sanctioned Rs 2 crore for these works, with the State government’s approval. “Further financial support will be released in phases for subsequent development,” Naidu assured.

In the later stages, TTD plans to develop the Mukha Mandapam, Nandi Mandapam, Raja Gopuram, Sri Subramanyeswara Swamy Temple, Sri Vinayaka Swamy Temple, Navagraha Mandapam, Sri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Dhwaja Mandapam, office rooms, storerooms, Potu, Kalyana Katta, Pushkarini and other facilities.

District Collector Dr Venkateswar said efforts are being made to complete the renovation before the upcoming Maha Sivaratri festival. He thanked TTD for sanctioning the necessary funds for the project.

MLA Pulivarthi Nani recalled that the temple, believed to date back to the 15th century, remained neglected due to its remote location. “Though some donors had helped construct gopurams, the local people have long sought proper development. Now, with TTD’s support, that dream is finally becoming a reality,” he said.

TTD Board Member V Santha Ram, Chief Engineer Satyanarayana, SE Manoharam, EE Jaganmohan Reddy, temple Executive Officer Ravindra Raju, local representatives and several devotees participated in the programme.