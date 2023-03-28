TTD bracing up to tackle summer rush at shrine

Tirumala: TTD is contemplating reducing VIP break, SRIVANI, tourism quota, virtual sevas, Rs 300 darshan tickets to give priority to ordinary devotees during the summer rush, said TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy. Addressing media persons over the summer arrangements, TTD chairman along with the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy briefed the media at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday.

The VIPs are requested to reduce referral letters during these three peak months so that the common devotees get a chance to have a quick darshan without having to wait for a long time, chairman said informing that issuing of Divya Darshan token (pedestrian pilgrims) will be resumed on a trial-basis for a week at Alipiri and also Srivarimettu footpath routes from April 1.

With regard to accommodation, he said there are more than 7,500 rooms in Tirumala that could accommodate nearly 40,000 pilgrims out of which about 85 per cent of the rooms have been reserved for common devotees. Recently introduced face recognition technology which has increased transparency in the allotment of rooms, is enabling more number of devotees to easily get accommodation with the elimination of touts.

In tune with the rush, Annaprasadam will be served at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex, PAC 2, 4, Vaikuntam compartments, queue lines and food courts in Tirumala, he said adding that the tonsure centres Kalyanakattas work round-the-clock.

To avoid shortage of the much sought after laddu prasadams, a buffer stock of laddus will be kept while senior officers will be deputed for supervisory works to ensure smooth conduct of darshan to the multitude of visiting devotees during the peak summer season.

It may be noted here that the summer rush is expected to start after the schools vacation from April second week and on an average 75,000 pilgrims arrive daily while the rush will be much more in the weekends. DyEOs Ramesh Babu, Harindranath, VGO Bali Reddy, Special Officer Catering Shastry were also present.