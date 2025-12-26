TTD chairman conducts surprise check at laddu counters

Tirumala: TTD chairman B R Naidu conducted a surprise inspection at the Srivari Laddu sales counter here on Thursday.

During the inspection, the chairman personally went to the counter and examined the laddu issuance procedure, staff performance and the weight of the laddus.

Later, he inspected the kiosk machine at the laddu counter, where devotees without darshan can obtain laddus by registering their Aadhaar and making UPI payments.

Later, he interacted with devotees to gather their feedback on this process.

Subsequently, he visited the Boondi Potu, observed its preparation, and given several suggestions to the officials concerned.

Speaking to the media, the chairman said that the inspection of the laddu sales counter was part of reviewing the arrangements being made for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan scheduled from December 30 to January 8. He informed that TTD is currently selling 4 lakh laddus and 8,000 Kalyanotsavam laddus per day to devotees.

He assured that adequate arrangements are being made to ensure there is no shortage of laddus during the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan period. He further added that devotees expressed complete satisfaction regarding laddu quality, taste, and the reduction in waiting time in queue lines.

The chairman said in the coming days, laddu production will be increased and arrangements will be made to ensure devotees receive laddus quickly at the counters. During the inspection, Naidu was accompanied by temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, Potu peishkar Muni Ratnam and other officials.