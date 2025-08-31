TTD Chairman inspects newly constructed PAC–5 Complex

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inspected the newly built Pilgrim Amenities Complex–5 (PAC–5) at Tirumala on Saturday.

The Chairman personally inspected halls, Kalyana Katta, restrooms, and Annaprasadam distribution centers in the building and gave several instructions to the officials concerned. He directed that all facilities must be arranged without causing any inconvenience to pilgrims.

Speaking to the media later, Chairman Naidu appreciated the engineering officials for constructing this complex in an excellent manner. He recalled that the project was approved by the TTD Board in 2018 during the previous TDP government. He added that this new complex would help ease the accommodation problem to some extent in Tirumala.

At present, accommodation is available for only around 45,000 pilgrims in Tirumala. With the addition of this newly constructed PAC–5, 2,500 pilgrims can be accommodated comfortably. He urged pilgrims to make the best use of this new facility.

He further stated that the new complex will be inaugurated and dedicated to the pilgrims by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the upcoming Brahmotsavams.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary said that several modern facilities have been introduced in PAC–5 complex keeping in view the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

Though accommodation has been arranged for 2,500 pilgrims, arrangements have been made to adjust another 1,000 if needed. A special milk-feeding room for mothers with infants has also been set up. Dining hall is designed to enable 1,400 pilgrims to have Annaprasadam at a time.